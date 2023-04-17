Pune: Billboard collapse injures one and traps several others during heavy rain

During heavy rain and strong winds, a large billboard collapsed onto a road in Kivale, specifically on the Katraj-Dehu Road service road, causing one person to suffer severe injuries and trapping three to four others.

The police immediately responded to the scene, along with ambulances and firefighters. To remove the billboard and rescue those trapped, six cranes were deployed. Once the hoarding is cleared, it will be possible to determine how many people were trapped.

After the accident, the rescue team was able to safely extricate one person who was found trapped under the hoarding. However, it was discovered that the individual had sustained serious injuries. The injured person was promptly placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for medical attention.