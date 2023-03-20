Pune bus driver caught watching movie while driving, citizen outrage and demand action

A bus driver for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was driving while watching a movie on his mobile phone. This incident's footage has gone viral on social media. Citizens are demanding action against this driver.

A passenger in the PMPML shot a video of the incident. After that, this video went viral on social media.

Passengers are demanding action against this driver. A few days ago, an incident of a PMPML driver misbehaving with a young woman also came to light. Due to this, citizens are expressing their anger.