Pune bus driver caught watching movie while driving, citizen outrage and demand action
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 20, 2023 02:43 PM 2023-03-20T14:43:19+5:30 2023-03-20T14:51:08+5:30
A bus driver for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was driving while watching a movie on his mobile phone. This incident's footage has gone viral on social media. Citizens are demanding action against this driver.
A passenger in the PMPML shot a video of the incident. After that, this video went viral on social media.
Passengers are demanding action against this driver. A few days ago, an incident of a PMPML driver misbehaving with a young woman also came to light. Due to this, citizens are expressing their anger.
- पुण्यात पीएमपीएमएल चालकाने सिनेमा पाहत चालवली बस— Satish Daud (@Satish_Daud) March 20, 2023
- चालकांवर कारवाईची मागणी#Pune #PMPML #ViralVideo #punenews pic.twitter.com/IdEkc7SYBC