Pune: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje criticizes tourism-centric approach to fort adoption

On Sunday, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje expressed his disappointment that the forts in Maharashtra have been ignored even after 75 years of independence. While many politicians talk about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his forts, Raje noted that no concrete steps have been taken towards their conservation. He criticized the government's plan to adopt forts only to promote tourism, stressing that preservation should be a higher priority than tourism.

During the launch of a book titled 'Mazh Gadprem' authored by Assistant Commissioner of Police Suraj Gurav and published by Bifocals Publications, Raje spoke about the need to conserve the forts without disturbing the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Although the conservation of Raigad has been established, bureaucratic red tape has hindered the preservation and conservation of forts. Raje expressed his concern that the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be forgotten and called for the conservation of forts.