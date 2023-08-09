Pune: Clash erupts between Congress leaders and citizens during 'Chalo PMC' initiative

Feeling frustrated with the persistent urban issues affecting their city, the people of Pune have initiated efforts to find solutions. Organized under the Chalo PMC campaign, citizens came together today in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address a range of concerns to the Municipal Commissioner, with the intention of seeking resolutions.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde joined distressed citizens in direct interaction, resulting in significant commotion. The gathering was characterized by considerable turmoil as residents encircled the civic body, voicing a range of demands.

According to the media reports, Pune residents had organized a plan to gather around the civic body to express their various requests. They chanted different slogans during the event. Moreover, Congress leaders and officials were present at the location, observing the happenings. During the gathering, one of the protesters urged politicians not to take advantage of the situation for their own gain. This statement appeared to provoke a more assertive reaction from Congress leaders and officials. Eventually, a clash occurred between the citizens and Congress representatives.

As part of the "Chalo PMC" initiative, Pune residents assembled to engage in discussions with the Municipal Commissioner. The concerns raised encompassed the daily hurdles confronted by Pune citizens, including traffic congestion resulting in air and noise pollution, significant parking challenges, inadequate waste management, unpleasant odors, unregulated sand mining in rivers leading to pollution, and the potentially adverse implications of the Riverfront Development Project. This project involves actions like tree removal along riverbanks and the construction of concrete roads within rivers, potentially posing risks to human well-being. The gathering aimed to collectively address these pressing matters. However, there was a clash between the citizens and Congress leaders, leading to a period of tension.