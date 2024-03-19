Pune Crime: 15-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death in Dispute Over Relationship in Haveli

A shocking incident involving the death of a 15-year-old school kid in the Haveli taluka of Pune because of a friendship conflict has come to light. While the victim was asleep, he was stabbed in the head with a sharp object. The incident occurred on Monday at about five o'clock in the evening at the Anandvan Society in Manerwadi, Pune, which is located on Panshet Road at the base of Sinhagad Fort. The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Prakash Harisingh Rajput, a resident of Manirwadi, Haveli, Pune.

According to the police, Prakash was a class 9 student at Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya in Khanapur. He went to school as usual. Prakash quarrelled with a few other students in the morning at school. Later, he came home after school at half past ten. His mother had gone to work, while his brother had gone for his SSC examination.

Prakash went off to sleep and when he was fast asleep, the assailants stabbed him in the head with knives and sharp weapons. The victim ran away from home to save his life. However, he fell a hundred feet away and succumbed to the injuries. Anita Harisingh Rajut, who is the mother of the victim, filed a complaint at the Haveli police station, and a case under section 302 has been registered against two unknown minor school students.

The victim used to stay with his mother and elder brother while his father died in the year 2020. The mother of the victim who works as a field worker left for work after completing her household chores on March 18 at around 9:00 AM. The complainant received a phone call at around 5:30 PM from her elder son stating that Prakash was seriously injured due to a dog bite. When the complainant reached the spot she discovered her younger son lying in a pool of blood at the gate of her residence with sharp weapon injuries on his head, neck and back. The complainant immediately informed the police and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

As soon as they received information about the incident, Sub Divisional Police Officer Bhausaheb Dhole Patil of Haveli Division, Police Inspector Sachin Wangde, and police personnel Santosh Todkar, Santosh Bhapkar, and other police officers reached the spot.

According to the police, Prakash and the two minor assailants had a female friend. The girl was not talking to one of the attackers. The minor assailant was enraged by this and thought that Prakash influenced her by not talking to him. This angered the accused and he killed Prakash with his accomplice. The police have yet to detriment the identification of the accused, and further investigation is underway.