Pune Crime: 17-Year-Old College Student Hacked to Death in Baramati, Three Minors Detained, One Arrested

A 17-year-old college student travelling to Karkhel, Baramati, in the Pune district was brutally killed by four boys, including three minors. As per the police, the incident occurred on April 18 at around 5:30 PM when the victim was getting off the bus at Udhandwadi bus station. The deceased, Vinod Praveen Bhosale (age 17), was a class 12 student studying at Sonia Gandhi Polytechnic College in Shrigonda.

According to the police, Vinod was travelling back to his home at Karkhel from his college by a State Transport (ST) bus. At around 5:30, he got off the bus at Undavadi-Supe and headed towards Karkhel. The accused laid ambush near the bus station and suddenly attacked Vinod with Koyta and other sharp weapons.

Vinod ran towards the nearby field, screaming to save his life from the clutches of the attackers. However, a Toyota was hit on his head while running, seriously injuring him, and he fell to the ground. After that, the attackers repeatedly slammed Vinod with the sharp weapons killing him on the spot. Witnessing the incident, the locals caught the accused and handed them over to the police.



The accused and the victim hail from the same village and preliminary investigations suggest that the murder took place due to a minor dispute during the Shiv Jayanti celebrations in the village. However, the Police suspect the murder motive can differ and will only be clear after the investigations.

On getting information about the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil of Supe Police Station rushed to the spot. Three minors have been detained, while Vaibhav Rajendra Bhapkar (age 18) has been arrested by the police. The accused have been booked under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.