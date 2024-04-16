Pune: Depleting Water Levels Reveal Ancient Pandava-Era Temple at Bhatghar Dam
Published: April 16, 2024
Bhor (Pune): Due to the depletion of water in Bhatghar dam, the temple of Pandava-era Nagoba is being seen at Old Velvand (Taluka Bhor). As the water storage in the dam has started receding, ancient temples have started appearing in the catchment area of this dam. Devotees are coming to have Darshan of the deity.
The British-era Bhatghar Dam was built on the Valavandi river, 18 km from Bhor. At that time, 5,671 acres of land in 40 villages were acquired. At that time, villages in the catchment area were shifted. Yet the old traces of this village can still be seen when the water recedes.
The need to preserve ancient heritage
- The temple of Nagoba during the Pandava period is in the water for ten months. There is an idol of Goddess Parvati and Nandi in front of the temple.
- Due to the high rainfall in the dam area, every year the silt and water in the dam accumulate in the sanctum sanctorum. The sanctum sanctorum and the walls of the temple are constructed in stone.
- The top of the temple is built in limestone and sand. The villagers of Velvand area say that the need of the hour is to preserve the cultural heritage of ancient times.