Pune: Depleting Water Levels Reveal Ancient Pandava-Era Temple at Bhatghar Dam

Bhor (Pune): Due to the depletion of water in Bhatghar dam, the temple of Pandava-era Nagoba is being seen at Old Velvand (Taluka Bhor). As the water storage in the dam has started receding, ancient temples have started appearing in the catchment area of this dam. Devotees are coming to have Darshan of the deity.

The British-era Bhatghar Dam was built on the Valavandi river, 18 km from Bhor. At that time, 5,671 acres of land in 40 villages were acquired. At that time, villages in the catchment area were shifted. Yet the old traces of this village can still be seen when the water recedes.

The need to preserve ancient heritage