Pune: Engineer Swindled of Rs 45 Lakh in Marriage Scam via Matrimonial Site

Pune: An engineer was duped of Rs 45 lakh by a cyber thief on the pretext of marriage. The woman was using the matrimonial website Shaadi.com to search for a groom.

A 33-year-old woman from Keshavnagar Mundhwa has complained in this regard at Mundhwa police station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case of cheating against Rajesh Sharma and bank account holders under the Information Technology Act.

According to police, the complainant works in a reputed IT company in the Kharadi area. She had registered at shaadi.com. There she was introduced to a man named Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma told the woman that he was abroad. Sharma and the girl were talking through video calls as the contact grew. One day Sharma came to India to marry the woman. He also said he wanted to buy a house and do business. He said he bought flight tickets to make the girl feel confident. He then told her he had reached the Delhi airport and told her that he wanted money for monitoring funds, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and currency conversion. The girl believed his words and sent rs 40.50 lakh to the bank account he had mentioned from time to time. However, within a few days, the girl realized that she had been duped. Accordingly, she approached the Mundhwa police station and complained. Further investigation is being carried out by Inspector (Crime) Nikam.