Pune: Experts to be hired to combat the threat of cybercrime in the city

Retesh Kumaarr, the recently appointed Pune Police Commissioner, stated on Tuesday that the "organisation" would be enhanced to address the growing threat of cybercrime.



He told reporters that police officers with knowledge of and interest in technology would be brought in for this.

"In order to combat the threat of cybercrime, our focus will be on fortifying the organization. There is a need to train police officers on cybercrime, and those officers who have an aptitude for technology will be recruited," Kumarr said.



When questioned about Pune's single cyber police station, he stated that manpower would be raised. "The state's administration has authorised more than 40 cyber police stations. Each component has one. Mumbai has more cyber police stations due to its large population. Every unit has one cyber police station, as I mentioned, but given that Pune is a large city, more are certainly needed," he added.



The new CP, who formerly led the Crime Investigation Department (CID), spoke about the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System and mentioned that it was being updated and that the tendering process was almost over.



"With the launch of CCTNS 2.0, a more sophisticated system with information that is easily accessible to both police officers and the general public, it will be as easy to use as an internet shopping portal," he added.