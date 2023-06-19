Pune: Family's alleged harassment ends in tragic suicide, investigation underway

A 28-year-old married woman tragically took her own life due to mental and physical abuse she endured after getting married. She faced constant criticism about her character, leading to immense distress. The unfortunate incident occurred on May 28 at her home in Lake Society, under the jurisdiction of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

The woman who tragically took her own life has been identified as Harshal Uke. Her husband Varun Dhupe, father-in-law Suresh Dhupe, and mother-in-law have been named in the case filed at Bharti University Police Station. The victim's father, Sanjeev Gulabrao Uke, has lodged a complaint regarding this incident.

As per the complaint, the victim's father alleges that his daughter endured ongoing mental and physical abuse from her husband. He accused her of being involved in an extramarital affair and questioned her character. The husband would verbally and physically mistreat her, leading to frequent arguments that ultimately pushed her to take her own life. The Bharti University Police has registered a case and is currently conducting a detailed investigation.