Pune: Farmer commits suicide due to harrasment by money lender In Bhor Taluka

Due to moneylender pressure, a farmer committed suicide by hanging himself in Kurungwadi village in Bhor taluka. An illegal moneylender has been charged with inciting the farmer's suicide.

Satish Bajirao Shilimkar (43), a resident of Kurungwadi, taluka Bhor, district Pune, is the name of the deceased farmer. Amrut Mahadev Shilimkar, a resident of Tambhad, taluka Bhor, district Pune, has been charged with inciting Shilimkar to commit suicide and illegal money lending.

Vaishali Shilimkar, Satish Shilimkar's wife, has filed a complaint with the Rajgad police station. Amrut had given Satish money with interest and was harassing him for it. Amrut had demanded Rs 28 lakh from him. Satish hung himself on a tree in the field as a result of Amrut's mental harassment, torture, and threats.

Amrut had demanded that the agricultural land be transferred to his name. According to Vaishali Shilimkar's complaint, her husband Satish committed suicide due to his threats.

Dhananjay Patil, Sub Divisional Police Officer in Bhor, and Sachin Patil, Senior Police Inspector at Rajgad Police Station, both visited the spot. The case is being investigated further by Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Sutnase.