Pune: Cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father found after going missing

Mahadev Jadhav, the father of cricketer Kedar Jadhav, was found after going missing from his Pune home on Monday.

Mahadev, 75, left his home in Kothrud on Monday for a morning walk without informing anyone in his family and did not return. Kedar Jadhav filed a complaint at the Alankar police station after his family members searched for him and were unable to trace him.

According to Kedar Jadav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia and went for a walk outside their Kothrud home, where he was last seen exiting the gate of a housing society. A missing person case was opened. The Pune Police launched a search for his father as soon as the case was filed. According to the official, Kedar's father, Mahadev Jadhav, was finally found in the Mundhwa area.