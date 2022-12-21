Pune : FIR filed after offensive social media post on BJP leader Prasad Lad goes viral!

A case has been opened against a person at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station (Pune City Police) for posting derogatory material on social media regarding Prasad Lad, the vice president of the Maharashtra State branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and his family.

In this context, a case has been filed against Mayur Borale, the owner of the social media account. The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station has received a complaint from Manisha Rajabhau Kadam.



Borale posted nasty information on Lad and his family on the social media page for "Amhi Congresskar." Manisha Kadam took note of this issue. Kadam then reported the incident to the police.

The spreading of libellous content is a case that has been registered both under the Information Technology Act and separately. The case is being looked into more by police sub-inspector Shinde.