Pune: Four members of a family commit suicide after suffering losses in stock market trading

Four members of a family in Keshavnagar committed suicide yesterday after losing money in stock market trading. Deepak Thote (59), Indu Deepak Thote (45), Rishikesh Deepak Thote (24), and Samiksha Deepak Thote (17) are all residents of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa.

The Thote family is from Amravati. He moved to the Keshavnagar area two months ago. He had rented a house in the Keshavnagar area. Deepak Thote had made significant stock market investments.

The couple has been tense for the past few days as a result of stock market losses. They were in financial difficulty. Deepak, his wife Indu, son Rishikesh, and daughter Samiksha committed suicide by consuming poison late Friday night, it was revealed.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Kumar Lakde of Mundhwa Police Station and his team rushed to the scene after knowing about the incident. The four victims' bodies have been sent to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem.