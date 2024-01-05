Pune Gangster Sharad Mohol Dies in Kothrud Hospital During Treatment After Shot at by Unidentified Assailants

A notorious gangster, Sharad Mohol, died on Friday after being shot at by unidentified assailants in Pune's Kothrud. Mohol, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud, succumbed to bullet injuries. It has been revealed that Mohol was hit by 4 bullets out of which one hit him.

As per senior police inspector Hemant Patil three to four unknown assailants opened fire at Mohol at around 1:30 p.m. in Sutardhara in Kothrud. The incident occurred when Sharad was on his way to Sutardara in the Kothrud locality, and three to four unknown people on a two-wheeler fired shots at him around 1:30 pm. One of the bullets hit the gangster's shoulder, and he died in the hospital during treatment.

Visuals From the Spot

Sharad Mohol has been charged with murder, attempted murder, extortion, and kidnapping. The cops had handcuffed him in relation to Pintu Marne's murder. In this instance, he was free on bond and was later arrested for allegedly kidnapping sarpanch Shankar Dhindle.

His criminal history is extensive. Mohol was accused in June 2012 of the murder of a terror suspect and suspected member of the Indian Mujahideen, Qateel Siddiqui. He has been found not guilty of 15 major offences. While the police suspect gang rivalry to be the primary reason behind the attack on Mohol further probe is underway.