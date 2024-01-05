Pune: Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot At In Kothrud, Hospitalised

A notorious gangster, Sharad Mohol, was shot at in the Kothrud area of Pune on Friday, January 5. The 40-year-old gangster, who faces multiple cases, was injured after unidentified persons opened fire on him in Pune this afternoon, according to news agency PTI, quoting a police official. The gangster is being treated at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, the official said.

Sharad was on his way to Sutardara in the Kothrud locality when three to four unknown people on a two-wheeler fired shots at him around 1:30 pm. One of the bullets hit the gangster's shoulder. He was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud. After the shots were fired, the accused fled the spot.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A Pune-based gangster Sharad Mohol injured after being shot by 3-4 unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Pune city this afternoon. He is currently under treatment.



Visuals from the spot. https://t.co/qoP560z004pic.twitter.com/ObIzkvJ9dd — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Mohol faces several cases, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail.