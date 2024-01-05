Pune: Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot At In Kothrud, Hospitalised

Published: January 5, 2024

A notorious gangster, Sharad Mohol, was shot at in the Kothrud area of Pune on Friday, January 5. The ...

A notorious gangster, Sharad Mohol, was shot at in the Kothrud area of Pune on Friday, January 5. The 40-year-old gangster, who faces multiple cases, was injured after unidentified persons opened fire on him in Pune this afternoon, according to news agency PTI, quoting a police official. The gangster is being treated at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, the official said.

Sharad was on his way to Sutardara in the Kothrud locality when three to four unknown people on a two-wheeler fired shots at him around 1:30 pm. One of the bullets hit the gangster's shoulder. He was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud. After the shots were fired, the accused fled the spot.

Visuals From the Spot

Mohol faces several cases, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail.

