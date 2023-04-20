Pune gets relief from heat wave as rain showers city

Over the past few days, the city has experienced a significant increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures. In the afternoon, the sky was clear, but at 3:30 a.m., clouds suddenly formed in the sky, and there was light rain. As a result, Pune residents, who were taken aback by the heat, received some much-needed relief from the rain.

In the past, during the summer months, the minimum temperature in Pune was typically around 20 degrees. However, recently the temperature has been rising and is now exceeding 25 degrees. It's only the beginning of May, and the heat is already becoming unbearable, with citizens beginning to suffer from heat strokes. The meteorological department is advising people to avoid leaving their homes during the afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is monitoring temperatures at numerous locations throughout the city, with the use of special stations specifically set up for this purpose. A total of 164 locations in the city are displaying temperature readings, including municipal corporations, IMD, and district administrations. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the state, including Pune city. On Wednesday, a meeting of meteorological department officials was conducted at the collector's office, where information regarding the heat wave was shared with the administration.

With each passing day, the summer in Pune City is becoming increasingly severe. The central temperature has risen beyond the 40-degree Celsius mark, with places like Koregaon Park, Wadgaon Sheri, and Magarpatta all recording temperatures of 40 degrees or higher. Despite having a significant number of trees, even Koregaon Park is recording high temperatures, with a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius being recorded on Wednesday. The meteorological department has warned that the mercury will continue to rise in the next few days, with the heat wave intensifying.

At 9 am on Thursday, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius in Magarpatta and 27.4 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar. However, at 12 noon, the temperature had rapidly increased in a span of three hours, with Shivajinagar and Magarpatta recording temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The heat in Pune has been noticeable since morning, with many people experiencing dizziness when walking under the hot afternoon sun. As a precaution, it is advised to wear white clothing when leaving the house. Additionally, it is recommended to avoid going out during the afternoon unless it is absolutely necessary.

On Thursday, MSEDCL initiated power cuts in various locations throughout the city, causing inconvenience to residents. The power outage was so severe that even those indoors were affected, with many experiencing discomfort due to excessive sweating. Residents have expressed their concerns and are demanding that the power supply be restored, especially during the hot summer months.