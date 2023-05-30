Pune: Giant hoarding collapse at Laxmi Chowk, no injuries reported

Just as the hoarding accident that killed five people was fresh, a giant hoarding fell at Lakshmi Chowk in IT Park Hinjewadi around 3:30 pm on Tuesday (30th). But fortunately, no one was hurt as this hoarding fell on the sheds of isolated shops and on the road, as per the reports in E-Sakal.

At Laxmi Chowk, the hoarding toppled onto the road that leads to Marunji, causing minor damage to a car involved in the incident. Following the occurrence, a large gathering of onlookers caused traffic congestion and delays in the area.

As the wind and rain began around 3 pm on Tuesday, the hoardings situated in front of shops and on the road collapsed. The ownership of these hoardings, whether they are official or unauthorized, is still unknown at this point.