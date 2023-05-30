Pune: Giant hoarding collapse at Laxmi Chowk, no injuries reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2023 05:35 PM 2023-05-30T17:35:18+5:30 2023-05-30T17:36:25+5:30
Just as the hoarding accident that killed five people was fresh, a giant hoarding fell at Lakshmi Chowk in ...
Just as the hoarding accident that killed five people was fresh, a giant hoarding fell at Lakshmi Chowk in IT Park Hinjewadi around 3:30 pm on Tuesday (30th). But fortunately, no one was hurt as this hoarding fell on the sheds of isolated shops and on the road, as per the reports in E-Sakal.
At Laxmi Chowk, the hoarding toppled onto the road that leads to Marunji, causing minor damage to a car involved in the incident. Following the occurrence, a large gathering of onlookers caused traffic congestion and delays in the area.
As the wind and rain began around 3 pm on Tuesday, the hoardings situated in front of shops and on the road collapsed. The ownership of these hoardings, whether they are official or unauthorized, is still unknown at this point.Open in app