Pune hotel vandalised: Man goes on rampage, causes chaos on Sinhagad road

A disturbing incident has been reported from the Sinhagad Road area in Pune. A man caused havoc at a hotel in Kolhewadi, under the Khadakwasla village jurisdiction on Sinhagad Road. He assaulted the workers, vandalized the premises, and forcefully took away the money. The shocking event unfolded around 9 pm last night, leaving the local community in turmoil.

According to the reports in regional media, the perpetrator behind the incident has been identified as Vaibhav Ikkar, a 22-year-old resident of Kolhewadi, Khadakwasla. Along with one of his accomplices, he entered a hotel and initiated a heated argument with the staff, resulting in the destruction of liquor bottles. Subsequently, they mercilessly assaulted the hotel workers, causing significant damage to refrigerators, glass doors, and liquor bottles, amounting to a loss of approximately Rs 1-1.5 lakh. During the commotion, the criminals also snatched Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from the premises.

In a startling turn of events, the police of Haveli police station, who responded to the incident after receiving information, were also attacked by the criminal. This incident has caused a considerable uproar in the area. Notably, the accused has a criminal history, with three cases of obstructing government work and several other serious charges already registered against him. Haveli police have taken cognizance of the matter and are actively investigating the situation.