Pune: Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s father goes missing Kothrud area

Mahadev Jadhav (75), the father of Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav, has been reported missing from his home in Pune's Kothrud area since around 3.45 p.m. today.

According to the information received, the family of Kedar Jadhav lives in the Kothrud area. Mahadev Jadhav took the rickshaw around 11.30 am on Monday but nothing has been traced so far. The mobile phone he has is also switched off. The family has lodged a missing complaint with the police as he could not be traced.

The police have urged anyone with information regarding Mahadev Jadhav’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search efforts.