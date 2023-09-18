Pune metro extends operating hours for Ganeshotsav; check details here

In a bid to accommodate the surge in visitors during the upcoming Ganesh festival, Pune Metro authorities have made an important announcement regarding their service schedule. The decision, taken in response to the expected high number of festival-goers in the city, will see Pune Metro extending its operating hours on specific days.

From September 22 to 27, the metro service will run until 12 am (midnight), providing commuters with an extra two hours beyond the regular 10 pm closing time. On September 28, the immersion day, metro trains will operate until 2 am, allowing passengers to travel late into the night.

#reasontosmile #ganeshotsav2023



गणेशोत्सवाच्या निमित्ताने दिनांक 22 सप्टेंबर ते 27 सप्टेंबर 2023 रोजी दरम्यान पुणे मेट्रोच्या दोन्ही मार्गिकांवरील प्रवासी सेवेत 2 तासांची तर अनंत चतुर्दशी निमित्त दिनांक 28 सप्टेंबर 2023 रोजी 4 तासांची वाढ करण्यात येत आहे, कृपया नोंद घ्यावी.… pic.twitter.com/fG55lo9Zgu — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) September 18, 2023

This decision follows a request from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, urging the metro officials to accommodate the increased foot traffic during the festive period. Additionally, as part of their efforts to enhance accessibility, the metro authorities had previously announced the commencement of services at 6 am daily.