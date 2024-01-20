Pune Metro Guard's Vigilance Saves Child and Mother Who Fell on Rail Track, Watch Video

Pune Metro Guard, Mr Vikas Bangar, averted a tragedy at Civil Court Elevated Station, Platform 2, saving the lives of a 3-year-old boy and his mother.

According to reports, around 2 pm on Friday, 19th January 2024, a 3-year-old boy accidentally fell onto the tracks, prompting his mother to leap in an attempt to rescue him. With the train just 30 meters away on both sides, Mr Vikas Bangar, the vigilant on-duty guard, swiftly pressed the emergency train stop button.

The emergency stop brought the train on both tracks to a halt before reaching the Civil Court Elevated Station, preventing a potential disaster. Meanwhile, the quick response allowed for the safe rescue of the child and his mother from the tracks, reuniting them with their family.

Bangar said, “I was monitoring commuters on the platform at Civil Court station on Friday afternoon. I saw a child fall off the platform. The mother also fell on the tracks while trying to rescue him. The trains were approaching the platforms from both sides. I ran to the emergency button location and applied the stop button. The mother and son were saved, and the station controller was alerted,” as TOI quoted

For his exemplary work, Guard Shri. Vikas Bangar is set to be felicitated by Maha Metro, acknowledging his quick thinking and heroic actions that saved two precious lives.