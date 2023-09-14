Pune Metro issues do's and don'ts for carrying Ganpati Idols during Ganeshotsav

With Pune's much-awaited Ganeshotsav festival just around the corner, Pune Metro has rolled out a series of guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe transportation experience for those carrying Ganpati idols on the metro. Here's a rundown of the do's and don'ts:

Do's:

1. Ganpati idols should not exceed two feet in height.

2. Opt for off-peak hours when carrying idols.

3. Make use of the lifts available at metro stations.

4. Be mindful of the gap between the train and the platform, standing behind the yellow line.

5. Maintain a peaceful atmosphere, refraining from playing dhols and tashas on the metro.

6. Preserve cleanliness by refraining from littering at stations, platforms, metro trains, or their vicinity.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid the use of loudspeakers, microphones, megaphones, etc., while on the metro.

2. Steer clear of overcrowding for safety reasons.

3. Do not carry items such as gulal, flowers, crackers, etc.

4. Do not bring flammable items on board.

5. Refrain from conducting puja rituals on the metro.

6. Avoid using flashy lights.

7. Do not engage in any activities that may damage metro property.

These guidelines have been put in place to ensure that the metro remains a safe and comfortable mode of transportation during the festive season while respecting the convenience and safety of all passengers.