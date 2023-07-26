Pune: Moneylender rapes and blackmails borrower's wife, arrested

In Hadapsar, a shocking incident unfolded involving a private moneylender who committed a heinous act of rape against the wife of a borrower unable to repay his debt. The accused, Imtiaz Hashim Shaikh (47), from MHADA Colony, Hadapsar, reportedly used a knife to intimidate the victim's husband while carrying out the dreadful act. Additionally, he recorded the assault on his mobile phone and later used the video to blackmail the victim, threatening to share it on social media if her demands were not met.

In February 2023, the incident came to the forefront when a courageous 34-year-old woman approached the Hadapsar police and lodged a formal complaint. As per the police report, the victim's husband had borrowed money from Imtiaz Shaikh but was unable to repay the debt within the stipulated time. Taking advantage of this situation, Shaikh resorted to threatening the couple's lives, coercing them to succumb to his malicious intentions.

Under the pretence of resolving the matter, Shaikh lured the couple to his residence in Hadapsar, where he committed the horrifying crime. Using a knife, he instilled fear in the husband, gaining control while sexually assaulting the victim. In a bid to manipulate and torment her, Shaikh repeatedly summoned her to his house, attempting to force her into silence. However, the brave victim refused to yield to his demands and stood her ground, declining further visits. In retaliation, Shaikh heartlessly posted the video of the assault on various social media platforms, intending to publicly shame and humiliate her.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the victim displayed tremendous courage and chose to pursue justice by lodging a complaint with the police against the accused. Acting promptly, the Hadapsar police took swift action, apprehending Imtiaz Hashim Shaikh, who is now facing charges for his abhorrent deeds.