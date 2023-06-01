Pune: MP Supriya Sule demands action on collapsing hoardings in district

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP), has raised concerns regarding the incidents of hoardings collapsing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other areas within the district. Sule has urged the minister to request a detailed report on the matter and instruct the relevant authorities to promptly remove the unauthorized hoardings.

During a period of heavy rainfall, hoardings in Hinjewadi fell, fortunately without any loss of life. The incident highlighted the lack of information held by the municipal corporation regarding the official status of these hoardings. Additionally, there have been previous instances of demolished hoardings within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits and the district. Tragically, past incidents in Pune and neighbouring areas involving fallen hoardings have resulted in fatalities. Considering these circumstances, a demand has been made for Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to investigate the matter.

Numerous unauthorized hoardings have been placed in various locations within and near the Pune Municipal Corporation, as highlighted by media reports. MP Sule further emphasized that these hoardings have been erected in a hazardous manner, raising concerns about potential accidents in the future.

The commissioners of the municipal corporations, along with the PMRDA commissioner and district collector, should be requested to provide a detailed report on the status of these hoardings. Additionally, proactive measures should be taken to remove any unauthorized hoardings. MP Sule further suggested that if the hoardings are deemed authorized, the respective agency should be instructed to conduct a comprehensive security audit of these installations.