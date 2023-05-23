Pune: "Not in race for PM, focused on uniting opposition parties", says NCP chief

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, has made it clear that he is not vying for the position of prime minister. He strongly stated that the Opposition is looking for a leader who will prioritize the betterment of the nation.

During a condolence gathering for Ram Takawale, the late vice chancellor of Pune University, on Monday, Sharad Pawar expressed that if opposition parties unite, they might encounter a slight challenge in selecting a single person to be projected as the candidate for the position of prime minister.

In his conversation with reporters, Sharad Pawar said, "I am putting efforts to get the Opposition together. I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next (Lok Sabha) election."

Regarding the allocation of seats among the Congress and the Shiv Sena, who are members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Sharad Pawar mentioned that a meeting was recently conducted at his residence. He further explained that the decision on seat-sharing will be made collectively by the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sharad Pawar stated that discussions regarding seat-sharing will involve Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. They will convene together to further deliberate on the matter.