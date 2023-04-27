Pune: Over 6 lakh electricity consumers in yet to pay bills

Despite repeated requests to pay their overdue electricity bills on time, the power supply to 2,200 consumers has been disconnected.

Currently, there are 288,236 electricity consumers who have pending payments amounting to Rs. 46 crores and 99 lakhs. Out of this total amount, domestic customers alone account for Rs. 35 crores and 37 lakhs in arrears.

In the city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 138,466 electricity consumers have pending payments amounting to Rs. 35 crores and 27 lakhs. Among these, domestic customers have the highest amount of arrears, which is Rs. 19 crores and 12 lakhs. In the rural regions of Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli taluks, there are 233,825 electricity consumers who owe a total of Rs. 51 crores and 11 lakhs.

To avoid having their electricity supply cut off, MSEDCL has urged electricity consumers to pay their overdue bills promptly.