Pune: PMC demolishes 30 high-risk buildings, issues notices for 58 dilapidated structures

Ahead of the monsoon season, the construction department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is carrying out a comprehensive survey of deteriorating old properties within the city. The civic body is issuing notices to the owners of these properties and taking necessary measures to demolish them.

However, the PMC is encountering numerous challenges as landlords and long-term tenants residing in these dilapidated buildings are unwilling to vacate the premises. In response, the PMC has made a commitment to offer future rental certificates, providing up to 300 square feet of space in newly constructed accommodations. The construction department of the municipal corporation has successfully demolished 30 hazardous mansions as of June 10.

As per the details provided by the Construction Department, notices have been issued to evacuate and renovate 58 aged and unsafe mansions and buildings in the city. Up to this point, the PMC has effectively demolished 30 properties, and 11 palaces have undergone repairs. The hazardous sections of the remaining structures have been removed. Presently, there remains only 19,990 square feet of area with dilapidated structures.

During the monsoon season, the PMC Disaster Management Team, the Construction Department, and a three-member committee from a private organization carried out a comprehensive survey in various areas of the city. However, the ongoing Palkhi procession in Pune has temporarily halted the demolition and survey work.

Here is a list of old dilapidated properties within the city

Rasta Peth – 14

Somwar Peth – 11

Mangalwar Peth – 5

Budhwar Peth – 3

Guruwar Peth – 1

Shukrawar Peth – 17

Kasba Peth – 8