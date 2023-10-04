Pune: PMC faces backlash for Rs 1.5 crore expenditure on movable immersion tanks

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) faced scrutiny over its expenditure of Rs 1.5 Crore on providing movable immersion tanks for Ganesh Visarjan. Critics, including activists and citizens, argue that this initiative had limited takers, as many preferred the traditional practice of immersing idols in permanent immersion tanks within the city's rivers.

According to official figures, only approximately 13% of the city's residents opted to use the movable immersion tanks, while the majority continued to make their way to the civic body's permanent immersion tanks. Out of a total of 5,61,428 idols immersed in the city this year, just 59,126 found their way into the movable immersion tanks.

The PMC had previously issued a tender for the creation of 150 movable immersion tanks for the Visarjan Day. Critics contended that the idea was more relevant during the pandemic when authorities encouraged people to avoid public gatherings and instead immerse their idols at home.