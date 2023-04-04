Pune: PMC vaccination centre closed due to vaccine shortage

In January of this year, the municipal corporation received 13,000 doses of Covishield and 10,000 doses of Covaxin. However, as of March 31, all the vaccines were used up, resulting in the closure of all PMC vaccination centres from April 1 due to the unavailability of the vaccine.

As per reports, approximately 700-800 doses of the vaccine were available until March 31, but they expired and could not be used. An official has stated that they have been waiting for new stocks of the vaccine for the past two months.

In the Pune district, 93 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and citizens are becoming increasingly concerned about the non-availability of the vaccine. A significant number of people are visiting vaccination centres to receive their vaccinations, but they are leaving empty-handed due to the unavailability of the vaccine.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has previously requested the state public health department to provide them with a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines. They have also sent reminders to the state government, but they have not yet received a new stock of vaccines.