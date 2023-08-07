Pune: PMPML bus conductor allegedly stalked and molested by colleague, accused arrested

A 30-year-old woman, employed as a conductor in a PMPML bus, reported being stalked and molested by a coworker. The victim filed a complaint at Bundgarden police station, leading to the arrest of the accused, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The accused, identified as 43-year-old Sunil Dhondibhau Bhalekar from Ahmednagar district, has been involved. The incident occurred between June 5 and August 4. Sunil Bhalekar, an acquaintance of the woman at work, had been stalking her for the past two months. He even whistled at her during working hours, saying, "You're ignoring me, I like you, accept my love." The case is currently under investigation by Assistant Police Inspector Madhale.