Pune: PMPML driver booked for threatening woman traffic constable

The Pune City Police have taken action against a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) driver who allegedly engaged in a confrontation with a female traffic constable. The incident occurred at Market Yard Chowk on Pune-Satara road last Friday.

According to the reports, the traffic constable had requested the PMPML driver to move his bus, which was causing traffic disruption. However, the driver reportedly refused, leading to a verbal dispute. Shockingly, the situation escalated as the driver allegedly issued threats against the constable. A case has been registered at Parvati Police Station under IPC sections 353 and 506. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.