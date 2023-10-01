Pune: PMPML introduces UPI payment option for cashless bus travel

In response to the increasing demand from passengers for cashless ticketing options, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the launch of UPI payment services starting from October 3. This decision follows a successful 15-day trial period conducted to ensure smooth operations.

Passengers traveling on PMPML buses can now make payments for their tickets using the UPI payment option, officially commencing on October 3. The service will be inaugurated at an event on October 1, hosted by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, Sachchindra Pratap Sing, at the Kothrud depot.

The trial phase for this service took place between September 16 and September 30 to fine-tune the system before its official launch. During this period, the Central Bank of India and Ebix, the company providing e-ticketing machines to PMPML, worked together to integrate e-payment options into the ticketing machines, allowing passengers to make online payments conveniently.

To utilize the service, passengers can request a QR code from the conductor, enabling them to make online payments for their tickets. This feature will accept all types of UPI payments. Importantly, the introduction of this new service will not disrupt the existing ticketing practices of PMPML. Instead, it aims to alleviate issues related to change when purchasing tickets on buses.