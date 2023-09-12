Pune: PMPML to roll out UPI payment option for hassle-free travel

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a tech-savvy leap forward to enhance commuters' convenience. In their latest move, the transportation authority has announced the imminent introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment option for travellers, slated to be available within the next week, as per reports.

This initiative aims to streamline the payment process for passengers and reduce disputes over change during journeys on PMPML buses. With many commuters opting for cashless transactions since the inception of UPI payments, this move aligns with the modernization of payment methods, now widely accepted, even at street shops.

Peak hours often posed challenges for conductors, particularly concerning change management due to crowded buses. However, this novel approach is expected to alleviate such issues. Officials have confirmed that scanners enabling online payments will be deployed across all PMPML buses in the coming week.

The PMPML's decision to embrace UPI payments not only simplifies the travel experience but also contributes to the ongoing digital transformation of public transportation in Pune, making it more commuter-friendly and efficient.