Pune police arrest 19 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay

In a significant development, the Pune City Police's Social Security Cell has conducted a successful operation, apprehending 19 Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city without valid documents.

Among those arrested, 10 women were found involved in prostitution in the Budhwar Peth area, while 9 men were employed in various professions within the city. The operation was initiated based on information received by the Social Security Cell, which indicated the presence of foreign nationals living illegally in the Budhwar Peth locality.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the police team conducted a raid in the area, resulting in the successful apprehension of the individuals. Subsequent investigations revealed that none of the arrested individuals possessed valid documents permitting their stay in India; they had entered the country illegally through the India-Bangladesh border, as per reports.

Authorities confirm that the apprehended individuals had been residing in the area for the past three months. Legal action has been taken against them under the relevant sections of the law, and a case has been registered at the Faraskhana Police Station. Further inquiries into the matter are currently in progress.