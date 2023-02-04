Pune police arrest gang cheating youths with fake appointment letters of railway jobs

Pune police caught a group that defrauded over Rs 11 lakh by providing a joining letter with a fake signature and an Indian Railways logo to obtain a railway job.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti-Narcotics Squad received information that lakhs of rupees had been cheated by providing forged joining letters at the Railway Mail Service Section (RMS), according to a report. On February 2, a case was filed at Bund Garden Police Station under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC.

While investigating the said crime, policeman Pandurang Pawar received information that the accused, Yogesh Santaram Mane and Nilesh Santaram Mane, both residents of Tadiwala Road, Pune, had stopped in front of Railway Parcel Gate with a two-wheeler. At this time, the accused were taken into custody.

When accused Yogesh and Nilesh Mane were searched, they were found with false appointment letters from Central Railway, a bank chequebook, other fake documents, and Rs 99,500 in cash. PSI Waghmare is conducting further investigation.