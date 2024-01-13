Pune Police Arrest Three More in Sharad Mohol Murder Case, Total Now 13

Pune: Pune police have arrested three more individuals in connection with the high-profile murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. The trio, identified as Aditya Gole (24) and Nitin Khaire, along with a third unnamed suspect, bring the total number of arrests in the case to 13. The arrests were made by the Crime Branch on Friday night.

Investigation Details:

The investigation revealed that the accused practiced firing in the Hadshi area of Mulshi taluka before attempting Mohol's murder. Nitin Khaire was present at the location with Munna Polokekar during this practice session.

The police also discovered that the plan to kill Mohol was hatched about a month ago. Nitin Khaire allegedly arranged all the finances needed for the operation, while Aditya Gole financed the procurement of weapons. He was also reportedly involved in the plan itself.

The third suspect's role involved maintaining phone contact with the other accused and being part of the overall conspiracy.

The Murder:

Sharad Mohol was shot dead on January 5 in broad daylight near his residence in Sutardara. His associates, Munna Polokekar and Namdev Kangude, are reportedly the ones who fired the fatal shots.

Both Polokekar and Kangude were subsequently apprehended by the Crime Branch after a brief chase as they attempted to flee. Notably, two lawyers are also among the arrested individuals.

The Crime Branch is actively investigating the case and gathering further evidence.