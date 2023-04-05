Pune Police busts black-market gas ring

The Pune police's crime division has recently uncovered a black market operation that involves transferring gas from domestic-use cylinders to commercial cylinders. In a shocking incident that took place on Sinhagad Road in Vadgaon Budruk, the accused were found refilling commercial gas cylinders with domestic gas cylinders from HP Gas and Bharat Petroleum, a practice that is both illegal and hazardous. The police arrested four individuals involved in the operation and confiscated 114 gas canisters.

The individuals who were apprehended and detained are Rafiq Sultan Shaikh (age 38) and Jamir Sultan Shaikh (age 36) from Tukainagar, Vadgaon Budruk, Devisingh Ramsingh Rajput (age 36) from Bibvewadi, and Saddam Aziz Shaikh (age 29) from Tukainagar. Police constable Sandeep Kolge has filed a complaint regarding the matter. The illegal practice was being carried out in the room of Mangal Ridhe located in Tukainagar in the Wadgaon Budruk region.

A few months ago, a similar incident occurred where gas was unlawfully extracted from domestic cylinders and filled in commercial cylinders at a warehouse on Satara Road. A significant fire broke out at the location. The police are urging citizens to report any such hazardous activities to the nearest police station.