Pune: Police register case against Music band member for disrespecting national flag



In Pune, Maharashtra, police have filed a complaint against a musician and an event planner for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. The incident took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-bar in Mundhwa area on the eve of the Independence Day on Monday, he said.

The main artiste flung the tricolour into the crowd during the performance. He and the event organiser have been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official from Mundhwa police station said.

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.