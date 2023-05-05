Pune prepares for monsoon with essential services and drain cleaning

The Municipal Commissioner has given orders to finish the essential services works, such as MNGL, MSEDCL, and common water supply, on different roads of the city before May 10. Additionally, the administration has been directed to clean the rain drains and drains in the city before June 10, in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season.

The Municipal Commissioner conducted a review of the monsoon preparations and informed reporters that 26 per cent of the cleaning work for the city's drains and rain drains has been completed so far, with the remainder scheduled to be completed by June 10.

The civic administration faced criticism last year due to the condition of the roads during the monsoon season, but this year the municipal corporation is committed to completing all necessary work before the onset of the rains.

So far, 80% of the road repairs in the city have been finished, and the municipal commissioner has mandated that any roads dug up before May 31 be scientifically repaired, while still allowing for cable and other service line excavation. Additionally, the commissioner has instructed authorities to take disciplinary action against officials and contractors who disregard these guidelines.

Drainage line projects valued at Rs 385 crore are currently being implemented in the covered villages, with work having been ongoing for the last 18 months and expected to be completed in the next 30 months.

The project entails the installation of pipelines from private properties in some locations, which has been met with opposition from landowners. In such situations, the drainage line work will be accomplished through legal means.