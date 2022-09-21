Pune resident booked for posing as CM in photo with notorious gangster

The Anti-Extortion Squad of Pune City police has registered a case against the person who dressed up as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, the person shared a picture with Mulshi gangster Sharad Mohol on social media. The accused is identified as Vijay Nandkumar Mane, a resident of Ambegaon. Police sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav has filed a complaint and a case is filed under the Information Technology Act.

Police officials said Mane was acting like the CM and posed for a photograph with gangster Mohol, who is facing a battery of serious charges and is currently out on bail. The incriminating photograph was clicked recently at a police station in Ahmednagar district where Mane, as a representative of an organisation, went to seek permission to stage a protest. Mohol was there as part of mandatory attendance for an earlier case.

“In one such photograph, Mane was spotted standing by the gangster, while the latter was seated on the chair. This would malign the CM’s image,” Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector said. According to police, during Ganeshotsav, Mane visited many mandals in Pune and adjoining areas and performed arti. He dressed up like the CM at the time and drew crowds some took selfies and posted on social media. The man at the centre of controversy however said, “I was merely there not knowing the person next to me was a gangster.” The look-alike also expressed regret if his actions caused trouble to CM Shinde, whom he termed his “guru”.