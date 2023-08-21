Pune: Robbery plan with astrologer's help, five criminals nabbed in 1.07 crore theft

In a startling revelation tied to a high-stakes robbery case, authorities have arrested five criminals who looted a woman of a staggering sum of 1 crore and 7 lakhs rupees back in April. The intrigue deepened when it was unveiled that the felons had sought the guidance of an astrologer by paying him 8 lakhs rupees to pinpoint the perfect date and time for their audacious heist.

The victim, Tripti, was attacked by the robbers at her home in April. They took away 95 lakh 30 thousand rupees in cash, gold worth 11 lakh 59 thousand rupees, and a mobile phone worth 35 thousand rupees. Their total loot was worth a huge 1 crore and 7 lakhs rupees.

The investigation uncovered that the astrologer, Ramchandra Vaman Chavan, was allegedly paid by the criminals to suggest a lucky time for the robbery. The criminals followed this advice and carried out the robbery at that exact time. After an extensive investigation, the police managed to catch the five criminals: Sachin Jagdhane (30), Raiba Chavan (32), Ravindra Bhosale (27), Duryodhan alias Deepak alias Pappu Jadhav (35), and Nitin More (36).

The police also found and seized 76 lakh 32 thousand rupees related to the robbery, including 60 lakhs 97 thousand rupees in cash and jewellery worth 15 lakh 35 thousand rupees.

Ramchandra Vaman Chavan, the astrologer, is also facing legal trouble now under section 120 (b) of the IPC for his alleged role in the crime. This case brings out the unusual connection between criminal activities and superstitions, showing how far criminals can go to make their illegal plans work.