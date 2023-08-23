Pune: RPF introduces 'Tejaswini Squad' to enhance safety for women and child passengers

In a notable move towards enhancing the safety and security of women and child passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has inaugurated a specialized team named 'Tejswaini Pathak (Squad)' on August 15 within the Pune division. This team has been assigned the critical task of raising awareness about the railway helpline number 139 and the divisional safety control room's WhatsApp number 7219613777.

Comprising a female Assistant Sub Inspector, Poonam Sharma, and two other women RPF personnel, the 'Tejaswini Squad' operates under the supervision of Inspector Priti Kulkarni from Hadapsar. Their operational domain encompasses train routes between Pune and Lonavala, with a primary focus on interactions with women passengers on trains like Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Sinhagad Express, and Local trains.

A dedicated WhatsApp group has been established, featuring RPF officials and women passengers as members. This platform facilitates ongoing engagement and feedback collection from female commuters, thereby aiding the enhancement of safety measures within the Pune division.

The 'Tejaswini Squad' is actively engaged in promoting awareness among women passengers about adopting appropriate safety measures during train travel. Women passengers are encouraged to reach out to this squad for assistance during their journeys within the Pune division.

This proactive initiative reflects the commitment of Pune's railway authorities towards ensuring a secure travel experience for all passengers, particularly women and children.