Pune: Section 144 Fails to Deter Late-Night Partygoers in Kalyani Nagar, Commissioner Launches Inquiry

After regular follow-ups and constant requests by the residents, the Pune police imposed Section 144 restrictions on pubs and clubs operating late at night. However, it didn't seem to make any difference as the late-night partygoers continue to gather near the Elrow Pub in Kalyani Nagar which lasted till early Sunday morning claimed the residents. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar launched an inquiry into the event after videos of the assemblage went viral and issued new, stringent monitoring directives for hotels, restaurants, and bars.

While the senior police inspector of the Yerwada police station stated that the crowd belongs to the IT companies in the Cerebrum It parks and has nothing to do with the nightclubs. However, the Kalyanin Nagar residents did not take the cop's explanation claiming that the attire of the boys and the girls clearly stated that they were coming or going from a party. A viral video recorded by a resident claimed the gathering at Elrow Pub continued into 3 am despite the establishment of mandatory closing times of 1:30 am, raising questions about public safety and compliance.

Also Read | Pune: Wagholi Residents Threaten Massive Protest Over Unfulfilled Civic Development Promises.

Monica S member of Team Swatch Kalyani Nagar said, “On February 27th, 2024, Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar and the residents of 12 society submitted a 12 letter to the police commissioner's office, demanding the implementation of Section 144 to curb rising crime rates in the area. The societies included Marigold Phase 1, Fortaleza, Clover Water Garden, Rishi Apartments, Nitron Homelands, Siddharth Estates, Kumar Kruti, Sky Lounge, Pluto, Raheja Woods, and Hermes Paras-6. The letter highlighted the need for continued vigilance to maintain peace and safety in the community. The police commissioner's office assured the delegation of prompt action and committed to working closely with the societies to address their concerns.”

Also Read | Pune Drug Case Update: Police Seize 360 Kg of Chemicals for Mephedrone (MD) Manufacturing.

Residents of Kalyani Nagar also reported that early on March 3, 2024, at about three in the morning, a sizable group of people congregated in Kalyani Nagar's Dmart alley. Not only does this group bother and annoy the residents, but it also contributes to the constant honking that disturbs the peace of the community.