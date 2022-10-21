Pune septic tank horror: Body of missing sanitation worker fished out; total 3 dead

The body of the sanitation worker who went missing this morning while cleaning a septic chamber in Pune was found by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials today.

The incident pertains to the deaths of sanitation workers that were reported in a housing society in Pune. The workers died while cleaning the septic chamber.

The officials confirmed that three sanitation workers died in the mishap.

"The dead body of the missing person has been found. A total of three persons died while they cleaned a septic chamber at a private society. Police are investigating the case," PMRDA officials said.

The police had already recovered the bodies of the other two persons as the accident took place while the trio was cleaning the septic chamber manually, earlier in the day.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

