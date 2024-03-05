Pune: Shepherd Kidnapped Over Unpaid Debts, Five Suspects Arrested

The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch unit has rescued a 44-year-old shepherd kidnapped after he failed to repay loan borrowed from an individual. The incident was reported near Dhaneshwar Temple in Chinchwadgaon early morning of February 28. The accused have been identified as Dhyaneshwar Yadav Rupnar (22), Raghunath Narute, Sandeep Nakate, Hansraj Salunkhe and Nitin Jadhav.

According to the police, Tukaram Sadhu Shimple from Ambejogaie in Beed district who deals in sale and purchase of cattle was abducted by four persons in a car. The victim, who is a native of Beed district, was involved in the buying and selling of livestock and had borrowed ₹14.50 lakh from Narute.The investigation of CCTV camera video showed that the four kidnappers took Shimple in a vehicle and drove it in the direction of Beed. The victim was being detained at a residence in a hilly region.

According to the police, Tukaram assisted Narute in the sale of animals. However, Narute did not get the Rs. 14.50 lakh after the agreement was completed. Narute and his accomplice came up with a plan to abduct Shimple when they realised he wouldn't pay back the debt. The group in a rented car approached the victim near Dhaneshwar temple in Chinchwad and forcefully pulled him into the car.Chinchwad Police Station has filed a case under Sections 365, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

