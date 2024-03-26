Pune Shocker: Construction Worker Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl in Wagholi; Arrested

A shocking incident occurred in the Wagholi area of Pune where a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man on March 25, 2024, at around 3:00 PM.

The victim's mother has filed a complaint at the Lonikand police station while the accused Balaji Boywar (age 25, resident of Nyati Labour camp, Wagholi) has been arrested by the police. Accordingly, the Lonikand police has registered an FIR under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested Boywar from Wagholi.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 22-year-old Man Beaten to Death in Bibvewadi Over Extramarital Affair.

As per the police, the accused works as a labourer on a construction site in Wagholi. The accused entered the complainant's house at around 3:00 PM on Monday and noticed that her 3 year 3 month old daughter sleeping.

The accused undressed himself and intentionally forced himself on the victim. The police immediately reached the spot upon receiving the complaint. The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.