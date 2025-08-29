Pune To Nashik in Just 20 Minutes? New Highway to Transform Connectivity

Travel between Pune and Nashik is set to undergo a dramatic transformation with the construction of a new elevated corridor along National Highway 60. The 28-kilometre stretch will start at Nashik Phata and end at Rajgurunagar (Khed), cutting down travel time from nearly two hours to just 20 minutes. The project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the busy highway while ensuring faster, smoother, and safer connectivity between the two key cities. Once completed, the corridor is expected to emerge as a vital infrastructure link for commuters and industries in the Pune Metropolitan Region.

Land acquisition and groundwork for the ambitious project have already begun, marking the first steps toward a major urban mobility upgrade. Surveys are currently underway across several villages, including Nanekarwadi, Medankarwadi, Waki Khurd, Waki Budruk, Chimbali, Kuruli, and Chakan, to make space for access ramps and alternate bypass routes. Chakan, one of Pune’s largest industrial hubs, suffers from severe traffic congestion daily, and authorities are planning new bypass roads through Kadachi Wadi and Kharabwadi to divert heavy vehicles. The corridor is also expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in smaller towns and villages along the route.

According to officials, the elevated highway is part of a larger plan by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to modernise road infrastructure and improve overall connectivity. Alongside this project, multiple road expansion works are underway, including stretches from Balewadi to Shedge Vasti, Surya Hospital to Thakar Vasti, and Nande-Man Road. The much-anticipated Pune Ring Road is also progressing in phases, with land acquisition nearly complete in many locations. Together, these infrastructure projects aim to streamline urban mobility and support the region’s rapid industrial and residential growth.

Experts believe the new elevated corridor will not only cut travel time but also bring wider environmental and economic benefits. By enabling smoother traffic flow, the project is expected to reduce fuel consumption, curb vehicular emissions, and contribute to eco-friendly mobility solutions. For commuters, the sharp reduction in travel time—from two hours to just 20 minutes—will mean greater convenience, efficiency, and productivity. Officials emphasise that the project is about more than just speed; it represents a long-term investment in regional connectivity, reduced congestion, and enhanced infrastructure for Pune and Nashik’s growing population.