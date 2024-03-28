Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Shiv Jayanti Procession; Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

Pune: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, processions will be taken out in the central part of Pune city on Thursday. The processions will start from Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road which will change the traffic routes, police said.

The procession will start from Bhavani Mata Temple. It will come to Laxmi Road via Nehru Road. From Sonya Maruti Chowk it will turn right and come to Phadke Houd Chowk. From there, it will come to Shaniwarwada from Futka Burj from Jijamata Chowk. The procession will end near the Shivaji statue at SSPMS from Shivaji Bridge.

Meanwhile, traffic on Nehru Road and Laxmi Road will be diverted. Traffic on Laxmi Road will be diverted from Sant Kabir Chowk till the procession moves from Laxmi Road to the right from Sonya Maruti Chowk.

Traffic going towards Phadke Houd Chowk on Ganesh Road will be diverted from Daruwala Bridge Chowk. During the procession, traffic going from Bajirao Road to Shivajinagar will be diverted from Tilak Road to Alka Talkies Chowk and further to Fergusson Road.



Also Read | Shiv Jayanti Tithi 2024: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar said traffic leading to Appa Balwant Chowk, Jogeshwari Temple Chowk, and Budhwar Chowk will be diverted as per requirement.