Pune: Two Arrested for Throwing Water Balloons on Pedestrians on Holi Eve

A video of boys hurling water balloons at people on FC Road in Pune on the day of the Holi celebration went hot on social media. The Crime Branch Unit One team quickly took action on the information and arrested two individuals while detaining two minors for creating a nuisance.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the accused Prateek Dattatray More (age 21 residing in Kasba Peth, Pune), Karan Vitthal Davre (age 19 of Kasba Peth Pune) under section 279, 3,181 of the Motor Vehicle Act while a case under section 3,5,199(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act was filed against Rangaswamy Maga Anna Gowda (age-55 years of Hadapsar Pune), Dhondiram Machchindra Akhade (age-45 years of Kagdi Pura Kasba Peth, Pune) the parents of the minor accused.

Officers of crime branch Unit-1 Dutta Sonawane and Shashikant Darekar inspected the CCTV footage of Shivaji Nagar Police Station and Deccan Police Station jurisdiction and apprehended the accused. The accused have been handed over to the Deccan Police Station for further investigation.